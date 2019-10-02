Iggy Pop announces exclusive London show for next month

Lucky fans will hear new LP 'Free' in full

Iggy Pop has announced an exclusive London live show due to take place next month. Find more details below.

The iconic artist, who released his latest album ‘Free‘ in September, will make a one-off appearance in the capital as part of The EFG London Jazz Festival.

Pop will perform his new record in its entirety at The Barbican Centre on Thursday, November 21. It serves as his only UK date of the year.

Tickets are due to go on general sale to the public this coming Friday (October 4) at 10 am BST. You can find more information here.

The announcement comes after Iggy Pop unveiled the official video to latest single, ‘Loves Missing’, last weekend. Directed by Simon Taylor, the new clip offers an intimate performance from the singer.

Speaking about ‘Free’ earlier this summer, Pop described his 18th solo LP as “an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice”.

He explained: “I know that that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Meanwhile, Nasty Cherry covered The Stooges’ classic song ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’ during NME‘s Girls To The Front series last month.