Iggy Pop announces new record ‘Free’, “an album in which other artists speak for me”

It's out in September

Iggy Pop has announced details of a new album.

‘Free’ will come out on September 6 via Loma Vista/Caroline International, and is his first since 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

“This is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice…” Iggy says of the record.

“By the end of the tours following Post Pop Depression, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free.

“I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

Iggy Pop played Mad Cool in Madrid last weekend, a set that – as we said in the NME review – sees him remain “the most thrilling performer”.

“After an hour of hopping around in the searing heat, the 72-year-old struts off stage, battered and bruised like a fighter who’s just won the big prize. Rock’n’roll’s great survivor marches on….”

The tracklisting for ‘Free’ is:

1. Free

2. Loves Missing

3. Sonali

4. James Bond

5. Dirty Sanchez

6. Glow In The Dark

7. Page

8. We Are The People

9. Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

10. The Dawn