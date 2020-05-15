Here’s Iggy Pop reading a bedtime story about his beloved dog

Iggy Pop has taken part in a new ‘Bedtime Stories’ audio series in which he can be heard reciting a story about his beloved dog.

The daily audio series is a joint venture by the New York art space The New Museum and artist Maurizio Cattelan, with the latter imagining ‘Bedtime Stories’ as “a way of staying together during these days of isolation”.

Cattelan has invited his friends and artists and performers he admires to take part in the series, allowing them to read an excerpt from a favourite book — which can be either existing works, their own writings or impromptu performances.

Iggy’s ‘Bedtime Story’ entry can now be heard in full either in the above post or here, in which he narrates a moving passage about his long-lost dog and reflects on “the great happiness” he derived from “the only dog relationship I’ve ever had”.

“Who knows: maybe I’ll see you when I get to heaven,” Iggy tells his late dog towards the end of the reading. “Or the other spot…”

Other notable names who are set to take part in ‘Bedtime Stories’ in the coming weeks are David Byrne, Michael Stipe and The Roots‘ Black Thought.

Earlier this week, Iggy Pop’s now-legendary 2016 show at the Royal Albert Hall in London was streamed in full to mark the fourth anniversary of the gig.