Iggy Pop calls for protection of big cats in Florida

Iggy Pop has signed a petition calling for the protection of big cats in Florida.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund petition, which has also been signed by the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, urges Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott to co-sponsor the Big Cat Public Safety Act.

This legislation would prohibit private ownership, direct public contact, and dangerous interactions with tigers, lions and other such animals.

Pop, who’s previously worked with PETA, said in a statement (via Stereogum): “The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which has bipartisan support in both the house and senate, is aimed at protecting big cats from abuse and neglect by prohibiting private possession of these wild animals, and banning risky public encounters with them.

“Co-sponsoring this commonsense bill will show the Senators’ commitment to the safety of Floridians and respect for exotic wildlife.”

The ALDF Executive Director, Stephen Wells, added: “Having the support of public figures like Iggy Pop who are engaging their own officials will help build the momentum needed to get this law passed in Congress.

“The patchwork of inconsistent state laws regulating big cats across the country is unacceptable, which is why we need this federal legislation signed into law. Ideally, all of these animals would either be living in accredited sanctuaries or their natural habitats.”

You can find more information here.

The popularity of Netflix‘s recent Tiger King documentary is said to have helped garner support for the petition, with the show having exposed the cruelty behind big cat ownership in the US.

Meanwhile, Tiger King‘s Carole Baskin has been handed control of her rival Joe Exotic’s Oklahoma zoo following court proceedings. Baskin is also said to have proved to a judge that Exotic had fraudulently transferred the zoo properties to his mother.