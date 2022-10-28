Listen to Iggy Pop’s raw new song ‘Frenzy’

Iggy Pop has returned today (October 28) with a new single – listen to the raw, energetic ‘Frenzy’ below.

The new track is released via Atlantic and Gold Tooth Records, the label of producer Andrew Watt, who was behind the desk for ‘Frenzy’. It features an all-star band including Watt, Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” Iggy said in a recent statement announcing the partnership with Gold Tooth and Atlantic.

“The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Watt, who has previously worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone and Justin Bieber, is set to produce Iggy’s new album, which will be his first since 2019’s ‘Free’.

Of ‘Frenzy’, Iggy said: “Being stalked by a socio is a great way to fire up the blood.”

Listen to the new song below.

In a statement announcing the new label deal, Watt said: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..

“I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honoured. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go… turn it up and hold on…”

Elsewhere, Iggy Pop is set to release a 10th anniversary edition of his 2012 album ‘Aprés’ as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday next month (November 25).

The release will feature new cover art, a poster and a never-before-released bonus track. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

Last month, Iggy Pop released an EP with Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge. ‘The Dictator’ came to fruition after Graindorge sent off a speculative email to the rock legend.