Iggy Pop goes metal on new ONI track ‘Secrets’

Iggy Pop has teamed up with progressive metalcore project ONI on a new track called ‘Secrets’ – you can listen to it below.

The rip-roaring record – which also features Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe – is the latest preview of the Canadian band’s forthcoming second album, ‘Loathing Light’, which is set to arrive June 17 via Ironshore Records.

‘Secrets’ started off as a collaboration between ONI – the brainchild of Jake Oni – and Blythe, but after the song started to come together, the pair discuses the idea of adding a second guest vocalist.

“Iggy’s vocals are so iconic and instantly recognisable, his style is what we were after. But we figured, let’s see if we can get the man himself to check it out,” Oni explained in a press release. “He came down, we had some food and just chilled. And then he did his thing all over the song.”

He added: “He asked me for ideas about how to approach it, which was just crazy and cool. It all worked so well and came out sick.”

The song arrives alongside a dark video directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, which you can check out below.

Blythe, who has worked with Oni previously, added: “It was awesome to work with Jake again, and of course the usual suspects, my compatriots Mark Morton and Josh Wilbur – always a good time. But to be on a track and film a video with one of my biggest influences as frontman, the OG godfather of punk and living legend Iggy Pop? Completely priceless.”

‘Loathing Light’, which has already been previewed by songs ‘The Lie’ and ‘War Ender’ featuring City Morgue, is released June 17. Pre-order it here, and see the tracklist below.

‘The Lie’

‘Against My Sins’

‘Secrets’ feat. Randy Blythe & Iggy Pop

‘Awaken’

‘War Ender’ feat. City Morgue

‘Heart To Stone’

‘Battery Tomb’

‘Sequence Static’

‘Gasoline’

‘Golden’

Meanwhile, Iggy Pop has been announced as the recipient of this year’s Polar Music Prize.

The former Stooges frontman and solo icon will pick up the award at a ceremony in Stockholm in Sweden on May 24.