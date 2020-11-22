Iggy Pop’s iconic ‘Raw Power’ silver trousers are going up for sale

The silver trousers that Iggy Pop wore during The Stooges’ ‘Raw Power’ era are going up for auction.

The metallic, studded trousers were worn by the frontman on the sleeve of the 1973 album, as well as at several performances at the time.

The item will go up for auction on December 2 at 10am PT (6pm GMT) via Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills as part of the auction house’s ‘Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock ’N’ Roll’ sale. An online catalogue lists the guide price for the trousers as $800-$1,200 (£602-£904).

The description reads: “A pair of metallic silver pants with metal stud decorations worn by Iggy Pop while performing on stage as well as on the front and back covers of Iggy And The Stooges’ 1973 album ‘Raw Power’. The pants have a black leather weave on the waistband and close with rope lace on the front. No labels present. Accompanied by a copy of the album.”

For more details, visit the Julien’s Auctions website.

Earlier this month, Pop inducted Nine Inch Nails into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at a virtual ceremony.

“When I first heard about Nine Inch Nails and I heard a little of their music, I thought, ‘Well, who is this guy?’,” he said during his induction speech. “So I took a look and I saw a face straight out of 15th century Spain. I think Trent could have played Zorro.”

He added: “Listening to Nine Inch Nails’ music — which is so often called “industrial” — I actually hear a lot of funk. Just listen to ‘Closer,’ and the foundation could be Stevie Wonder or George Clinton, but on top of that is a focused and relentless process of emotional destruction which paints a portrait of pain, pressure, and dissatisfaction.”