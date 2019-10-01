Watch Iggy Pop up close and personal in intimate new video for ‘Loves Missing’

Taken from his new album 'Free'

Iggy Pop has shared the official video for his new single ‘Loves Missing’ – watch below.

The song features on the iconic musician’s latest album, ‘Free‘, which was released last month. Following on from 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’, the record also contains ‘James Bond‘ and ‘Sonali’.

Over the weekend (September 29), Pop unveiled the minimal visuals for his latest offering. Focusing on the singer as he performs in front of a black backdrop, the clip – directed by Simon Taylor – includes footage of a woman browsing through records at Miami’s Sweat Records shop.

“Loves screaming/ So quietly and in pain/ Loves absent it’s failing her once again/ Loves screaming,” croons Pop in the track, his raw lyrics matched with close-up shots of him on the mic.

Speaking about ‘Free’ earlier this summer, Pop described his 18th solo LP as “an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice”.

He explained: “I know that that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

