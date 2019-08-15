Watch Iggy Pop’s suave, yet tongue-in-cheek music video for ‘James Bond’

The name’s Pop… Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop has released a video for ‘James Bond’, the latest single from his upcoming album ‘Free’.

The visual, directed by Simon Taylor and shot in Miami at Sweat Records, premiered Wednesday (August 14) night. The straightforward video centers on the charismatic star who sings to the camera, his image clouded by light and shadow. Faith Vern, who sings on the track, also appears in the video. Watch it below:

Iggy expounded on ‘James Bond’ in a mildly cryptic statement: “I don’t know what she’s up to exactly, but the tables seem to be turning, and she’s taking over. Well, why not? I’ll try anything once.”

“I’ve never had more fun singing a lyric,” he said of the song. “Faith’s reading is so loaded, and Leron [Thomas]’ production and trumpet along with the band swings like crazy.”

‘James Bond’ previews ‘Free’, Iggy’s 18th studio album that’s due out September 6 via Loma Vista/Caroline International. The LP follows 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

The 10-track record “is an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice,” the rock veteran said in a statement. “By the end of the tours following ‘Post Pop Depression’, I felt sure that I had rid myself of the problem of chronic insecurity that had dogged my life and career for too long. But I also felt drained. And I felt like I wanted to put on shades, turn my back, and walk away. I wanted to be free.

“I know that’s an illusion, and that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”