Iggy Pop and Public Enemy are among the 2020 recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisation behind the Grammys.

The Recording Academy will present the prizes at the 2020 Special Merit Awards, which will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California on April 18.

Iggy and Public Enemy will be honoured at the ceremony along with Chicago, Roberta Flack, Isaac Hayes, John Prine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe. The artists recognised are being celebrated for “having made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording”.

Ken Ehrlich, Philip Glass and Frank Walker are being honoured with the Trustees Award, while George Augspurger is the Technical Grammy Award recipient.

Deborah Dugan, the President/CEO of the Recording Academy, praised the “select group of visionaries whose creative contributions have rippled throughout our culture” and will be honoured at next year’s ceremony.

“Our Special Merit Awards recipients have moulded their musical passion into pieces of history that will continue to influence and inspire generations of music creators and music lovers to come.”

Last month, the Public Enemy-affiliated Prophets of Rage announced that they would be disbanding following the surprise reunion of Rage Against The Machine.