Iggy Pop to release a new collection of lyrics, photos and memorabilia

'Til' Wrong Feels Right' is released this autumn

Iggy Pop has announced that he is releasing a new collection of lyrics this autumn.

The book, called ‘Til Wrong Feels Right, will feature lyrics from over 100 of Iggy Pop’s songs together with photos, memorabilia, never-before-seen notes and essays penned by Iggy himself.

Released on October 1, the collection also includes commentary from artists including Blondie’s Debbie Harry and T.Rex’s Marc Bolan from moments across Iggy’s career.

You can see a picture of the book here, which Iggy shared on Instagram yesterday (May 29).

Earlier this year, Iggy Pop shared some more clips from In Praise of Nothing – an Avant Garde film in which he plays ‘The Voice of Nothing.’

The film, a satirical documentary, explores what the concept of ‘Nothing’ would say to humans if it could speak. As the voice of ‘Nothing’, Iggy narrates throughout. Described as “a whistleblowing documentary parody,” the 78-minute film – which took almost ten years to make – is entirely composed of fixed shots filmed by 68 film-makers in over 70 countries.

Iggy Pop also took part in this year’s Record Store Day, releasing The Villagers / Pain & Suffering on 7″ vinyl.

Speaking about the release, Iggy said: “In my life, music has been a balm for loneliness. It was in the cheap ass little record store that I found a way to connect with other people. I was 18. It was a theatre, a glimpse at the world of commerce, and a cultural library; and my experiences as a teenage clerk were full of humour, and curiously warm.

“The modern approach, which is fine, still needs nourishment from this template. Everywhere on earth I go, there are freaks minding a record store. It’s a good hang – daylight vs. dimly lit, clear eyed vs. stoned, and social vs. savage. So that’s why I like ’em.”