Iggy Pop releases new song ‘Strung Out Johnny’

Iggy Pop has shared a new song, ‘Strung Out Johnny’.

The song is the second single to be taken from his upcoming 19th solo album ‘Every Loser’, following last month’s ‘Frenzy’. It paints an unflinching picture of life with addiction, detailing how seemingly innocent experiments turn into something more dangerous – “First time you do it with a friend, second time you do it in a bed, third time you can’t get enough and a life gets all fucked up,” Pop sings.

READ MORE: Iggy Pop: “I assumed things would quiet down once I turned 65. That hasn’t been the case.”

Listen to the track below:

‘Every Loser’ is due for release on January 6 and features contributions from a variety of big names, including Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chilli Peppers drummer Chad Smith. The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March, also contributed to the record.

Hawkins played on the songs ‘Comments’ and ‘The Regency’, and Pop detailed what he was like to work with in a recent interview for NME‘s Big Read. “Taylor came in with incredible style,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have that colour on the record.

“I was really sad and shocked to hear about him. I happened to know that hotel where he was. I’ve stayed in that town. The whole thing was something else. He did have a wonderful career doing what he wanted to do, and by all accounts, a good life.

“He drums up a storm on those tracks, and you can really hear it,” he continued. “He has this sort of bubbling quality, it’s really percolating.”

Iggy Pop will be supporting Red Hot Chilli Peppers on select dates of their 2023 stadium tour. He will also be playing a headline show at Crystal Palace Park next summer, with support from Blondie and Generation X/Sex Pistols supergroup Generation Sex, for whom it will be their first ever UK show.