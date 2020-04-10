Iggy Pop shares unheard version of ‘China Girl’ from upcoming ‘Bowie Years’ reissue

Iggy Pop‘s classic David Bowie-produced albums ‘The Idiot’ and ‘Lust For Life’ are being reissued through a special deluxe boxset – you can listen to a new, remastered version of ‘China Girl’ below.

Both released in 1977, the records remain highly-influential to this day – spawning hits such as ‘Nightclubbing’, ‘The Passenger’ and the title track ‘Lust For Life’.

On May 29, a special collection titled ‘The Bowie Years’ will be released via UMC. The reissue will comprise 7 CDs containing remastered versions of the original albums, as well as rare outtakes, alternate mixes and a special 40-page book.

To mark the announcement, an alternate mix of Pop’s ‘China Girl’ has been shared online. The song was originally the second single from ‘The Idiot’ before it was taken on by Bowie for 1983’s ‘Let’s Dance’.

‘Lust For Life’ and ‘The Idiot’ will also be released as standalone 2 CD deluxe editions, which will come with bonus live CDs. Check out the image below.

Iggy Pop released his 18th studio album ‘Free‘ back in September last year. In a four-star review, NME hailed the project as “a liberating collection that unshackles the star from his past and his insecurities, and slowly cracks open a door to version of the future that will inevitably arrive when he’s ready.

“Wherever that journey takes him in this phase of his career, it’ll be an honour to witness.”

Meanwhile, an unreleased music video for David Bowie’s ‘Repetition 97’ has finally been shared online. The clip is compiled from clips of rehearsals for Bowie’s ‘Earthling Tour’, filmed by Tim Pope.