Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson and more to appear on Marianne Faithfull covers album

Iggy Pop, Shirley Manson and more are set to appear on a new Marianne Faithfull covers album.

On the record, Iggy duets with Cat Power on a cover of Faithfull’s ‘Working Class Hero’ while Manson duets with Peaches on ‘Why D’Ya Do It’.

‘The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull’ will arrive on December 8 and features a host of Faithfull’s songs covered by a range of artists (see the full track list below).

All profits from the record will go directly to assist Faithfull as she recovers from long COVID. You can pre-order the record here.

The Parkington Sisters and Tanya Donelly of The Breeders have now shared their rendition of Faithfull’s song, ‘This Little Bird’, which you can listen to below.

“Marianne’s voice has always been one of my favourite instruments, from childhood through today, and her music and spirit have been life-long inspirations,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“I wanted to cover ‘This Little Bird’ for its fragile and beautiful musical arrangement and melody, and the bittersweet story the lyrics tell. A total honor to get to sing and play this lullaby, and The Parkington Sisters elevate with their vocal and string magic. We’re so grateful to be able to pay tribute to this amazing singer/songwriter and woman.”

‘The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull’ Tracklist is:



Disc 1

01. Tracy Bonham – ‘As Tears Go By’

02. Tanya Donelly & The Parkington Sisters – ‘This Little Bird’

03. Josie Cotton – ‘Summer Nights’

04. Sylvia Black – ‘Sister Morphine’

05. Cat Power & Iggy Pop – ‘Working Class Hero’

06. Shirley Manson & Peaches – ‘Why D’Ya Do It’

07. Pom Poms – ‘Brain Drain’

08. Bush Tetras – ‘Guilt’

09. Joan as Policewoman – ‘Broken English’

10. Tammy Faye Starlite & Barry Reynolds – ‘The Ballad Of Lucy Jordan’

Disc Two

01. Honeychild Coleman – ‘Over Here (No Time For Justice)’

02. Adele Bertei – ‘Times Square’

03. Nicole Atkins & Jim Sclavunos – ‘Strange Weather’

04. Lydia Lunch – ‘Love, Life, and Money’

05. Cynthia Ross (the B Girls) & Tim Bovaconti – ‘Vagabond Ways’

06. Donita Sparks – ‘Sliding Through Life on Charm’

07. Miss Guy – ‘Sex With Strangers’

08. FaithNYC – ‘Kissin’ Time’

09. Feminine Aggression – ‘Before The Poison’

Back in 2021, Faithfull said that her near-fatal battle with coronavirus almost robbed her of the ability to sing.

The 73-year-old artist was hospitalised in March 2020 after developing coronavirus symptoms. After 22 days of treatment, she was discharged from hospital and returned to her London home in April.

“The damage has been very bad,” she told the LA Times in 2021. “It’s my lungs, my memory and fatigue. It couldn’t be worse. I don’t know if I will ever be able to sing again. I have singing practice once a week, and I’m doing my best, but it’s very hard.”