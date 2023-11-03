Iggy Pop and Trevor Horn share feral cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Personal Jesus’

Iggy Pop has joined forces with Trevor Horn to share a gritty cover of ‘Personal Jesus’ – check it out below.

Shared by Depeche Mode back in 1990, the track has since gone on to be a fan favourite for the band and has been covered by an extensive list of other famous faces, including Johnny Cash.

Now, Iggy Pop has become the latest to cover the iconic track and joined forces with Trevor Horn to create a more gritty, rustic version of the original.

Surprisingly, the cover alongside the renowned record producer and musician marks the first time that the former frontman of The Stooges has put his name to the track – and the finished product sees him put a noticeably more rockabilly spin on the original.

Check it out below.

Shared as part of Horn’s forthcoming covers album, ‘Echoes – Ancient & Modern’, the cover with Iggy Pop stemmed from the singer wanting to try recording various approaches to his performance and stitch them all together to create a more rustic final result.

“[Iggy] said: ‘I’ve heard the track, I’m going to do three takes where I gradually get crazier and crazier and then a fourth take where I speak it and that will be it. You don’t mind if I run my own session?’ I said, ‘No, go ahead’, and that’s exactly what he did,” said Horn, speaking about the approach (via Stereogum).

“It’s Iggy, after all. Iggy adds another truth to whatever he does. We didn’t let the Johnny Cash version enter our thinking. We came to it as though there was only the Depeche Mode universe and here’s Iggy swinging it his way on some deviant variety TV show he happens to host.”

As for the album the track appears on, ‘Echoes – Ancient & Modern’ will see Horn join up with various famous faces to record covers of 11 of his favourite songs. The tracks all come from 1982 and 2012, and have so far seen Marc Almond covering Pat Benatar and Seal taking on Joe Jackson.

Set for release on December 1 via Deutsche Grammophon – and available for pre-order here – the track will also include a cover of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Swimming Pools (Drank)’, performed by Tori Amos, as well as guest appearances from Rick Astley, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp.

In other Iggy Pop news, at the start of the year the punk icon shared his 19th studio album, ‘Every Loser’, which starred rock icons such as Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses, Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard, former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and Eric Avery, and late Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

In a four-star review of the album, NME praised Pop for retaining his legacy with the album. “Even when it’s lyrically sincere, self-deprecating, or acutely aware, [it] manages to stay larger than life,” it read. “‘Every Loser’ is a present-day primal punk resurrection from the only musician qualified to make one.”