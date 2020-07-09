The music video for Iggy Pop‘s ‘The Passenger’ has been made and released more than four decades after the song was shared.

‘The Passenger’ was the B-side to Pop’s song ‘Success’, the first single released from his second solo studio album ‘Lust For Life’ (1977). Until now the song didn’t have an accompanying music video.

In the visuals, black and white photos of a young Iggy fade into view over vignettes of night-time motorway driving. Song lyrics including “He sees the sight of hollow sky” appear atop other archive images from the star’s late-1970s musical escapades.

Pop announced the video with a message on Instagram today (July 9): “So ‘The Passenger’ finally has an official video. Thank you @simontayl0r for your talent and thank you #EstherFriedman and @paulmcalpinerr for sharing images from the times of The Passenger.”

In the description of the video on YouTube, Pop added another thank you “for those beautifully captured shots that make this video truly encapsulate the period”.

Pop has released 16 other solo albums since ‘Lust For Life’. His latest, ‘Free’, was reviewed by NME’s Thomas Smith who noted it sees the “rock’n’roll icon take control of his legacy with a contemplative and liberating collection that unshackles him from his past”.

In other news, a live recording of the last concert performed by Pop’s former band The Stooges’ in its original lineup is released on August 7.