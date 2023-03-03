iKON to tour Asia, Europe and the Americas this year

iKON are set to embark on a world tour later this year that would see the K-pop boyband perform across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

The group broke the news on March 2, per Soompi, confirming that the tour will kick off sometime in May. Further details surrounding the world tour have yet to be announced. These details are expected to be revealed on March 7.

The group have also announced the upcoming release of Bobby’s debut solo single on March 21. A title for the single has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

iKON parted ways with longtime agency YG Entertainment in late December. At the time, YG Entertainment announced that the agency and group had “mutually agreed” to end iKON’s exclusive contract, following a “long and careful discussion” with the group’s members.

In YG Entertainment’s announcement of iKON’s departure, it shared that the group would continue to use their existing official social media platforms, including fan community app Weverse to correspond with fans. “YG Entertainment will always look forward to their activities in diverse fields and wish the best for the members in the future,” it added.

The following month, iKON signed with 143 Entertainment. According to News1, iKON are reportedly preparing to release a new album in April. Neither iKON nor 143 Entertainment have yet to confirm or deny these reports.