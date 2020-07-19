Illegal rave shut down by riot police in North London

An illegal rave was shut down by police officers in Finsbury Park on Friday night (July 17), with footage on social media showing violent clashes between attendees and riot police.

The event at Woodberry Down estate had been reported to the Metropolitan Police as an “unlicensed music event” at around 11pm, and later shut down, according to The Guardian.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show ravers responding aggressively to attempts to shut down the event, which saw an 18-year-old man arrested for violent disorder and obstructing police, and a 19-year-old arrested for obstructing police.

Advertisement

Projectiles had been thrown at officers, which was believed to be in response to a baton charge from riot police.

“Specially trained public order officers entered the estate to disperse the group. They were met with further hostility and violence,” the force said. “Two officers suffered injuries. One was taken to hospital having sustained bruising to his ribs. He has since been discharged. The other officer sustained a leg injury but was able complete the remainder of his duty.”

The Met deputy assistant commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said: “The violence and disorder they encountered is totally unacceptable, as is the fear I am sure this generates amongst the local community, who called the police for help. In this case the irresponsible actions of the organiser led to injuries to our officers. Under no circumstance will policing accept this, particularly after we had appealed for such events not to take place.

“Officers will continue to patrol this weekend in increased numbers to keep communities safe. They will be engaging with local communities but will also be using tactics such as stop and search.

“Those who go to unlicensed music events are putting themselves, their families and their communities at risk. I urge anyone considering attending an event like this to rethink their plans.”

Advertisement

Earlier this month (July 3), seven police officers were injured in London after breaking up another illegal music event.

Police were called to White City in West London on July 3 following reports that a large number of people gathered for an unlicensed music event.

A number of items were reportedly thrown at police when they attempted to approach the group, before they were forced to retreat.