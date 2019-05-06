Pop icon will appear on the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday of the iconic festival

Kylie Minogue has spoken out about her forthcoming legends slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The singer was due to perform at Worthy Farm in 2005 but was forced to pull out after she was diagnosed with breast cancer that year.

The pop icon will appear on the Sunday of the iconic festival (June 30), performing on the Pyramid Stage in the teatime slot that has previously played host to the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Neil Diamond.

“I’m bound to cry – it’s going to happen,” she told Sunday Times Style.

“When I was meant to be there, I watched from Australia. I was dealing with much bigger things back then, but when I’m there it will take me back to when I wasn’t there. But I’ll work through that.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Her much-delayed Glastonbury debut was previously rumoured earlier in 2018, after the singer herself admitted that she was eager to perform.

“When I was supposed to do it I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time,” she said.

She later confirmed her slot in December 2018.

Headline sets on the Pyramid Stage will come from Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers, while the likes of Tame Impala and Vampire Weekend are just a few of the many other acts who are set to visit Worthy Farm this summer.

The official artwork for this year’s event was also recently unveiled, titled ‘The Shelter Of A Dream’ and it was designed by Stanley Donwood.