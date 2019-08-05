“I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself” – Chance The Rapper on ‘The Big Day’ fan backlash

"And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed"

Chance The Rapper has said on social media that he thinks people want him to kill himself.

Last week, the Chicagoan put out his debut studio album, ‘The Big Day’, which is heavily inspired by the marital bliss he’s enjoying with Kirsten Corley, his wife of six months.

Facing a lot of criticism from fans who felt like ‘The Big Day’ didn’t live up to the same standards as previous projects ‘Acid Rap’ and ‘Coloring Book’, it looks like Chance has been paying attention to the negative comments, expressing that it feels like people want him to kill himself.

“I’m getting this crazy feeling that people want me to kill myself,” Chance tweeted earlier today (August 5).

Continuing to share his feelings, he said: “That’s not my vibe at all, but i feel the push. And I feel like even more than that, some people want me to feel ashamed. Shame is heavy yo. And feeling shame for something that you were once prideful about is super heavy.

“What’s really weird is that music is the number one thing that influences how I feel on the daily. Like can really push me to one side or the other. And thats super raw to me. Cause I’m sure there’s other people that get their fuel from music.”

He added: “So for anybody out there thats texted me the past few days, I appreciate you. And I’m happy being able to spend time with my family and do alot of the things I used to do before I got so wrapped up in making this project. And I wanna let some of these feelings go cause thats whats twitter is for. For people to say exactly whats on their hearts.

“And the number one thing thats been on my heart and has been reaffirmed in the last week that I’m now 100% sure of is.. That I LOVE my wife.”

Meanwhile, in a new interview, Chance the Rapper has pushed back against the perception that he “only make[s] happy song or songs for babies.”

In an interview published last Friday (August 2), Beats 1’s Zane Lowe asked Chano about the song ‘Sun Come Down’, on which the rapper addresses how he wants his legacy treated after his death, and asked if it might surprise people to learn “there’s a morbid side to your nature”.

