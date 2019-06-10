“I’m working on a really fun one right now”: Rihanna discusses long-awaited new album

The pop megastar has not released a record since 2016.

Rihanna has given an update on when fans can expect to hear her long-awaited ninth studio album, the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Anti‘.

The pop megastar spoke to her Ocean’s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson in a piece published in Interview Magazine.

The pair covered subjects including Rihanna’s relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, how she balances her multiple business ventures, and most importantly the prospect of new music.

Rihanna revealed that she’s working on her new record, but added: “It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now. I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete.

“It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.'”

Paulson asked how much longer we have to wait to hear new music, to which Rihanna replied: “I wish I knew. I have blocked off a solid period of time for the studio next month.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rihanna revealed that during the recording of her last album ‘Anti’ she went through a test of her Christian faith.

“I have been in a place where I felt like maybe I had disappointed God so much that we weren’t as close,” she said. “Actually, that happened to me while I was making ‘Anti’. That was a really hard time, but, thank God, I got through it.

The devil just has a way of making you feel like you’re not good enough, and that you’re not worthy of god being close to you. It’s really not the truth, but you wind up feeling like that.”

In other news, Rihanna has been named as the world’s richest female musician after defeating tough competition from the likes of Beyonce and Madonna.

The pop giant is believed to have amassed a staggering net worth of $600 million (£472 million), through her music catalogue, huge tours and the recent success of her lucrative Fenty Beauty line.