Here’s every song Imagine Dragons performed at Leeds Festival 2023

Imagine Dragons took to the Main Stage West at Leeds Festival 2023 on Friday (August 25) for a headlining set on Friday stacked with their biggest hits – see their full setlist below.

As the second headliners of Leeds on August 25, Imagine Dragons blazed through 15 tracks comprised of hits and crowd favourites, making sure they made the most of the time they were given.

Dan Reynolds and co. kicked off their Leeds set with ‘My Life’, before following with a gauntlet of hits including ‘Believer’, ‘It’s Time’, ‘I’m So Sorry’, ‘Thunder’ and more.

The latter half of their set saw them churn out their biggest hits to date – ‘Enemy’, ‘Bad Liar’, ‘Demons’, ‘Bones’ and ‘Radioactive’ before closing out their set with ‘Walking the Wire’.

While the set was littered with hits, it wasn’t with slight controversy as frontman Dan Reynolds – per a report from the BBC – said it was good to be back at Reading, where they will perform on Sunday, instead of Leeds. However, they seemingly recovered quickly as they went on with the rest of their set.

See fan-shot footage of Imagine Dragons at Leeds Festival 2023 below.

Imagine Dragons performando "Demons" no Leeds Festival! 🎥 IG: @/officialrandl pic.twitter.com/MenjKJoD7j — Pedro | Higher Ground, pls?🤞 (@FireBreatherBR1) August 25, 2023

Imagine Dragons’ Leeds Festival 2023 setlist was:

‘My Life’ ‘Believer’ ‘It’s Time’ ‘I’m So Sorry’ ‘Birds’ ‘Thunder’ ‘Follow You’ ‘Natural’ ‘Whatever It Takes’ ‘Enemy’ ‘Bad Liar’ ‘Demons’ ‘Bones’ ‘Radioactive’ ‘Walking The Wire’

Elsewhere at Reading Festival last night (August 25), headliner Sam Fender charmed the audience with a performance worthy of a five-star rating from NME. NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote of the performance: “Fender, an artist dealing solely in reality and singing straight to the heart to the young crowd with the world at their feet, makes that seem all the more possible. He’s a mirror to this audience, and that’s why belongs on this stage more than anyone.”

