Imagine Dragons share two new songs, their first new material since 2018

Imagine Dragons have shared their first new material since 2018 – listen to their new tracks ‘Follow You’ and ‘Cutthroat’ below.

The songs follow the band’s last album ‘Origins’, and include a track recorded with legendary producer Rick Rubin.

“It took walking away from everything to find a lot more clarity and happiness,” frontman Dan Reynolds explained of the new tracks.

Watch the lyric videos for ‘Follow You’ and ‘Cutthroat’ below.

Earlier this week, Imagine Dragons celebrated a decade of being a band and teased the forthcoming new music.

Posting on Twitter, Reynolds said he was “proud and lucky” to be bandmates with Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee and Daniel Platzman.

“Over a decade together and still my best friends,” he wrote. “I’m incredibly proud and lucky to be in a band with you, and yes this week it all begins again.”

Reynolds recently donated his childhood home in Las Vegas to an LGBT+ organisation.

The gift comes as part of the ‘$8 Million, 8 Houses’ campaign from non-profit organisation Encircle, who are building resource centres for LGBT+ youth across Arizona, Idaho, Nevada and Utah.

Reviewing ‘Origins’ upon its release in 2018, NME wrote: “There are glimmers of vivacity: ‘Natural’ is a rebellious ripper, and will sound right at home in the arenas the band will no doubt sell out on their next tour. But more often than not ‘Origins’ falls flat, with insipid choruses and melodramatic refrains.

“Big, bold and a little bit naff, this is another bread and butter album from a mindbogglingly huge group.”