Imagine Dragons to play UEFA Champions League final

They're heading to Madrid.

Imagine Dragons have been announced as the special guests for the UEFA Champions League final next month.

The Las Vegas rockers are set to perform at Madrid’s Estádio Metropolitano on Saturday June 1, only minutes before Spurs and Liverpool battle it out for the biggest prize in European football.

“We’re honoured to be playing the UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony with Pepsi for some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet. It’s going to be a great show in Madrid,” said frontman Dan Reynolds.

The performance, which will be aired in over 200 countries, takes place 10 minutes before kick off.

“We are extremely excited to be collaborating with Pepsi on the 2019 UEFA Champions League final opening ceremony,” said UEFA Events SA marketing director Guy-Laurent Epstein. “For the fourth year running, the opening ceremony will bring music, entertainment and sport together in an epic experience for fans – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that.

“Last year’s performance by Dua Lipa was a great success, breaking records as our most-viewed, single piece of social media content ever. We know that Imagine Dragons are going to build on our fans’ excitement for the opening ceremony performance with a rock show football fans will never forget.”

This comes after Dua Lipa performed One Kiss at last year’s match between Real Madrid and Liverpool – sparking a mass sing-along from fans of the Anfield side.

Imagine Dragons released their most recent album ‘Origins’ in 2018 and came under fire from Slipknot’s Corey Taylor – who claimed that they have replaced Nickelback as the world’s most hated band.