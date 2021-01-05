Iman says her late husband David Bowie “is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis”

Iman has paid fresh tribute to her late husband David Bowie in a new interview, saying that the musician “is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis”.

The supermodel, who was married to Bowie from 1992 until his death in 2016, was speaking ahead of Sunday’s five-year anniversary of Bowie’s death (January 10).

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar UK (on newsstands tomorrow, January 6), Iman spoke about her “true love” Bowie.

“David is in our hearts and minds on a daily basis, for all of us,” she said. “You know, this was my true love. My daughter once asked me if I would ever marry again and I said, ‘never’.”

Iman continued by saying that Bowie is “hiding in plain sight. His fans are still around, his music is still relevant.

“And on the day of his passing, I went on a hike and a bluebird flew in front of me. A bluebird, above all things!”

Recalling the dynamic of their relationship, Iman said that it “could not have been more regular”.

“It was a really everyday marriage,” she said. “He was a very funny, warm gentleman – you know, everyone talks about him being futuristic, but no, he was not, he liked more than anything to wear a three-piece suit.

“It was a beautiful, ordinary life and that was what was great about it. We could live in New York, pick up our daughter from school, walk everywhere… You know, I wish we had had more years.”

BBC Radio will celebrate the life and work of David Bowie this weekend with a series of programmes titled Bowie Five Years On.