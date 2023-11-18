Imelda Mounfield, wife of The Stone Roses’ Mani, has died

Imelda Mounfield, the wife of The Stone Roses bassist Mani, has died, with Ian Brown paying tribute to her online.

The singer posted a photograph of Imelda and Mani together, adding: “RiP @imeldamounfield GOD BLESS MANI and his boys X”.

RiP @imeldamounfield GOD BLESS MANI and his boys X pic.twitter.com/JHPo4O6Q54 — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) November 18, 2023

Mounfield, who worked as an events agent, had been diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020 and had been receiving treatment at The Christie Hospital in Manchester.

Imelda and Mani had been raising significant amounts of money in recent years for local charities, including in December 2022 when they raised over £100,000 for The Christie and Stockport NHS Charity through an auction of music and culture memorabilia.

Speaking at the time about the reason for their charity work, Imelda said: “Both charities have supported me through my journey.”

“Cancer affects not just the person who has it, but everyone around them, and I hope that by investing in some more research, we can help alleviate some of the devastation caused to families.”

Speaking to ITV News last year, Imelda said: “It was a huge shock for our family and friends, because I wasn’t poorly. The doctors didn’t know how I would respond to chemo, but I responded quite well. I’ve been on quite a big journey over the last two years.”

Earlier this month, Pete Garner, the original bassist in The Stone Roses, died at the age of 59.

Mani replaced Garner in the Manchester band in 1987, remaining with them until they disbanded in 1996. He then joined Primal Scream that year, leaving in 2011 when The Stone Roses reformed.

