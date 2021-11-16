Immersive Bob Marley experience to open in London

The Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’ will get its global premiere in London next year before heading out on a multi-city tour.

According to a press release, “this unique experience will showcase unseen Marley photographs and memorabilia whilst immersing audiences on a journey through his lifestyle, passions, influences, and enduring legacy.”

The One Love Music Room will feature giant art installations designed to celebrate Marley’s accolades while a multi-sensory experience can be discovered in the One Love Forest. The exhibition will also boast a live listening experience at the Soul Shakedown Studio.

Fans can submit artwork to be featured as part of the experience here.

The exhibit will open at London’s Saatchi Gallery on February 2, 2022 for a limited 10-week run before embarking on a multi-city tour. Tickets go on sale here this Friday Friday (November 19).

“We’ve been wanting to launch a Bob Marley touring exhibit for many years and we’re thrilled to see it come to life and debut in London, which had a very special place in Daddy’s heart,” says Cedella Marley, CEO-Bob Marley Group Of Companies. “The experience can be enjoyed by all generations and we look forward to continuing to spread Daddy’s music and message to the globe”

“It’s an honour to be involved in the development and curation of the Bob Marley ‘One Love Experience’,” says Jonathan Shank, director and producer of the experience. “We hope that fans of Bob’s can come together and enjoy this exhibit and take a bit of positivity away from it and sprinkle that back into the world. Bob’s legacy should be celebrated not only for his music but also for his ever-lasting impact on culture and humanity.”

Earlier this year, Rita Marley celebrated her 75th birthday, and the musician, activist and Bob Marley‘s widow marked the occasion with the announcement of a new annual scholarship aimed at women.

The Rita Marley Scholarship will be awarded to three women each year, aiming to empower “women from the lower socio-economic stratum of Jamaica’s society”,