NewJeans, ATEEZ and more to perform at ‘Immortal Songs’ live concert in New York

Popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York, featuring NewJeans, ATEEZ and more.

Today (August 30), concert organiser Studio PAV announced the upcoming Immortal Songs live concert in New York. The upcoming show will take place at the Metlife Stadium (which is actually in the nearby state of New Jersey) on October 26.

The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, g.o.d member Kim Tae-woo and P Nation founder Psy. They will be joined by singers Lena Park, Patti Kim and Young Tak, as well as indie rock duo Jannabi.

According to a follow-up tweet by Studio PAV, the upcoming concert will be a four-hour show for a special episode of Immortal Songs. The show will also “commemorat[e] the 120th Anniversary of Korean Immigration to the USA”.

In addition, the concert will also be MC-ed by regular Immortal Songs hosts Shin Dong-yup, Kim Jun-hyun and Lee Chan-won.

More details about the upcoming ‘Immortal Songs’ live concert in New York is expected in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

