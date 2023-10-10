‘Immortal Songs’ New York concert downgrades venue from MetLife Stadium

The upcoming Immortal Songs live concert in New York has had its venue downgraded from MetLife Stadium to the Prudential Center.

The event is set to take place on October 26 and will feature performances from NewJeans, ATEEZ, Psy and g.o.d member Kim Tae-woo. Singers Lena Park, Patti Kim and Young Tak will also appear, as will indie rock duo Jannabi.

An official announcement from organisers Studio PAV yesterday (October 9) confirmed the venue change. “KBS Immortal Songs LIVE CONCERT in US is being relocated to: The Prudential Center in Newark, NJ,” it read.

“This decision was made with the utmost consideration for the expectations and support of our audience. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused to our ticket holders and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

To all dedicated K-Pop enthusiasts across generations who have been following the "KBS Immortal Songs LIVE CONCERT in US," we have some important news to share. Due to production changes, “KBS Immortal Songs LIVE CONCERT in US” is being relocated from MetLife Stadium in East… pic.twitter.com/KGOdC0z3r2 — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) October 9, 2023

Those who had already purchased tickets were advised that their tickets would be cancelled and refunded, with fans who had already bought passes for MetLife Stadium given access to an exclusive pre-sale to buy new seats. On Twitter, the promoter confirmed there will be two pre-sales, allowing those who had purchased VIP passes first access.

That's the plan! There will be two pre-sales! One for P1,P2 and P3 ticket holders. And then another one for the other people who bought tickets – all before tickets open to the public! — Studio PAV (@studio_pav) October 9, 2023

Tickets for Prudential Center will go on general sale at 5pm ET on Friday (October 13) via Ticketmaster. The VIP pre-sale will run from 12pm ET to 2:59pm ET. A general pre-sale will follow at 3pm ET until the general sale opens to the public. You can purchase tickets here.

“Once again, we would like to extend our sincere apologies to our audiences who have been eagerly anticipating the show and have already purchased tickets. We would also like to express our gratitude to KBS and the artists for their understanding in this challenging decision.”

Previously, ticket prices for the MetLife Stadium event were cut after “thorough consideration of the feedback we have been receiving”. The organiser also announced new added benefits for the first three ticketing tiers. Ticket prices for Prudential Center will range from US$69 to US$399 – you can find more information here.

Last week (October 4), NewJeans released a new song, ‘Gods’, as the new 2023 League Of Legends World Championship anthem. It marks the first time a K-pop act has sung the League of Legends World Championship anthem and marks the 10th anniversary of anthems for the annual esports tournament.