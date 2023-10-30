Imogen Heap shares studio photos from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ session

Imogen Heap has shared images taken during the recording sessions for Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Heap first worked with Swift back in 2014 when the pop star was working on the original release of her ‘1989’ album – co-writing and co-producing the track ‘Clean’ with the singer.

Now, to celebrate Swift re-releasing the album as ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ – in a bid to regain control of her master recordings – the British musician has shared images from the studio sessions last year, where the two rejoined forces to re-record the song.

“Today marks the release of ‘Taylor’s version’ of 1989 …the album originally released in 2014,” she wrote on Instagram on Friday (Oct. 27), sharing photos from the studio. “This is Taylor playing a badass card to stay in control of her work in a commercial music industry that largely works against musicians.”

“Here’s me in my studio re-recording my bits on Clean last year, almost a decade on from the day Taylor swooped in to visit me,” she added. “Downstairs in the @thehideaway.studio…Two ladies, in a room. We wrote and produced 90% of the track and still managed to eat lunch and dinner!”

At the end of the caption, Heap also thanked Swift “for inviting me into your world”. Check out the full post below.

Since its release on Friday (October 27), it has been confirmed that Swift has broken two new records on Spotify due to the release.

“Taylor Swift became the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, and 1989 (Taylor’s Version) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far,” the streaming platform wrote on its official X/Twitter account over the weekend.

Swift previously held the record for most-streamed album in a day, thanks to 2022 album ‘Midnights’.

The re-recording features five new songs from the artist’s ‘Vault’ and was also given a five-star review from NME upon its release.

“As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive,” it read. “By journeying into the past, it’s a reminder that the future of Taylor Swift may hold so much more that will continue to surprise us.”

Heap wasn’t the only famous face to re-join Swift for the re-recording. Last week it was also reported that rapper Kendrick Lamar re-recorded his verse on the song ‘Bad Blood’ for the deluxe edition of the album.

Swift also sent her co-writer Diane Warren flowers and a thank you note for writing ‘1989‘ Vault track ‘Say Don’t Go’ with her.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer – who recently wrapped up the US leg of her ‘Eras’ tour, shared a new concert film and is set to play countless international shows over the coming months – was reported as officially becoming a billionaire.

​​The new announcement of the pop star’s wealth arose last week (October 26), with a new report from Bloomberg that broke down her estimated net worth.