Incubus announce 2022 UK arena tour

Incubus have announced a UK headline tour set to take place at arenas across the country this autumn – find ticket information below.

Kicking off at Birmingham’s O2 Academy on September 28, the four-date tour includes two performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the other shows taking place in Manchester and Birmingham.

The announcement comes a little under two weeks since the band revealed their plans for a US headline tour, beginning this July with Sublime With Rome and The Aquadolls in support.

Advertisement

Incubus will commence that stretch on July 24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, undertaking an additional 24 shows across the country that wraps up on September 28 in Cula Vista, California.

Tickets for the UK tour go on sale at 9:00am GMT on March 30 – get tickets here.

Incubus’ UK headline tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER 2020

Wednesday 28 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Thursday 29 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Friday 30 – London, Royal Albert Hall

OCTOBER 2020

Sunday 2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

Last year, Brandon Boyd and co. celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal fourth studio album ‘Morning View’, marking the occasion by returning to the Malibu beach house where it was written and recorded for a livestream concert of the record performed in its entirety.

Advertisement

Incubus’ most recent release was 2020’s ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP, a follow-up to 2017’s ‘8’.

Back in November, Boyd spoke to NME about the progress of a follow-up to the release, saying: “Our intention is to put together a new group of songs, whether it’ll be an EP or an LP, I’m not sure, but we’re hoping to have that done sometime by spring – but there’s a lot of hope in that statement.”