Incubus announce massive US tour with Sublime With Rome

Incubus have announced a massive tour across the US this summer where they’ll be joined by guest Sublime With Rome – buy your tickets here.

The tour kicks off in West Palm Beach, Florida this July, with stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Phoenix, and Salt Lake City.

In addition to Sublime With Rome, The Aquadolls will also be joining the Brandon Boyd and co. on the road.

See a full list of dates below. Tickets are set to go on sale here on Friday (March 18) at 10am.

JULY

24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Ampitheatre

26 – Jacksonville, FL – Dailys Place

27 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Ampitheater

29 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

30 – Doswell, VA – AfterHours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park

31 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

2 – Syracuse – NY – St Josephs Heath Amphitheater at Lakeview

3 – Mansfield, MA- Xfinity Center

5 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion

6 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

7 – Mangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

10 -Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

12 – Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

13 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

14 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheater

17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

19 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

22 – Pheonix, AZ – Ak Chin Pavilion

24 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

27 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

28 – Cula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEPTEMBER

1 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

3 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Incubus’ most recent project was 2020’s ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP, released via ADA Worldwide. Asked about the progress of the band’s next album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘8’, Boyd told NME he hoped to have something out by spring this year.

“We went out and did some shows and we’re all rehearsed up and ready to play,” said Boyd. “Our intention is to put together a new group of songs, whether it’ll be an EP or an LP, I’m not sure, but we’re hoping to have that done sometime by spring – but there’s a lot of hope in that statement.”

Last October, the band celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Morning View’ with a livestream concert of the record performed in its entirety at the Malibu beach house it was originally recorded in.

Speaking on the initial decision to record the album in the house on Morning View Drive in Malibu, Boyd talked to NME about the making of the record and how they wanted to get away from the world during the recording process.

“We rented this big, empty house up in Malibu kind of away from everything,” he said. “We were interested in seeing what would happen if we changed our environment dramatically and set up in a living room together and brought out all of our gear into this house, where it was as distraction free as you could possibly be in that moment.”