Incubus announce two UK shows for 2023

Incubus have announced that they will be performing two headline shows in the UK later this year. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The two upcoming gigs will take place at London’s Eventim Apollo on June 23 and the following day in Cornwall. The latter will mark Incubus’ first-ever performance in the region and was organised in collaboration with the Eden Project – a charity which encourages people to become more connected to the natural world.

Tickets for the London show go on sale this Friday at 10am, while the Eden Sessions will be available on the following Monday. Visit here for tickets and more information.

Advertisement

This is the first time that the rock veterans – comprising of Brandon Boyd, Mike Einziger, José Pasillas II, Chris Kilmore and Ben Kenney – have hit the UK since their major tour last year.

In 2021, Boyd spoke to NME about the 20th anniversary of their seminal album ‘Morning View’, which spawned the hit singles ‘Nice To Know You’, ‘Are You In?’ and ‘Wish You Were Here’ – but there could be more leftover material from that era to come from the vaults.

“There’s a lot of material and we might dust some of it off at some point,” the frontman said. “Sometimes old ideas or demos find their way into back into our sort of collective band consciousness and we’ll dust them off and rearrange them and they become new songs.”

That year, Boyd also released the solo album ‘Echoes And Cocoons’.