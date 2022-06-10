Incubus lead final line-up announcement for Mad Cool 2022

Organisers of the Mad Cool festival have unveiled the final line-up for this year’s iteration, spearheaded by the addition of new headliner Incubus.

The ‘Drive’ rockers join as one of three acts set to close out the third day of the five-day festival (Friday July 8), headlining alongside Muse and Alt-J. They replace Queens Of The Stone Age, who according to a post on social media, have pulled out “for reasons beyond the control of the festival organisation”.

A total of 19 acts were added to the line-up, including the likes of Don Broco, CL and NOISY. The festival – which runs across July 2-10 at Madrid’s Valdebebas–Ifema event space – now sports a stonking 152 performers, with 15 billed as headliners.

In addition to the aforementioned three, headliners include Metallica, Twenty One Pilots and Placebo (leading the fray on Wednesday July 6), Imagine Dragons, The Killers and Stormzy (on Thursday 7), Kings Of Leon, Florence + The Machine and Pixies (Saturday 9), and Jack White, Nathy Peluso and Natos Y Waor (Sunday 10).

Have a look at the full line-up for Mad Cool 2022 below:

2022 marks the first year that Mad Cool will be run over five days; first launching in 2016, it ran across three days for its first four editions. It would have expanded to a four-day itinerary in 2020, but that year’s edition was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 2021’s iteration was axed for the same reason, though most of the artists announced for it were carried over to this year’s bill.

The first line-up announcement for Mad Cool 2022 came last June, with subsequent drops landing in October and December. Tickets are still available from the festival’s website – find them here.

Back in April, it was announced that two further events under the Mad Cool banner – Mad Cool Sunset and the Andalucia Big Festival – would be launched later this year.

The former, a one-day concert scheduled for Saturday September 10 in Madrid, will feature sets from Biffy Clyro, Run The Jewels, Glass Animals and more. Rage Against The Machine will headline both events, while the bill for Andalucia – set to run across September 8-10 at Sacaba Beach in Malaga – will also sport headline sets from Muse and Jamiroquai.