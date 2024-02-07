Incubus to perform ‘Morning View’ in full on US arena tour with Coheed and Cambria

Incubus have announced a US arena tour for August and September, during which they will perform their fourth studio album, 2001’s ‘Morning View’, in full.

The band will be joined by Coheed and Cambria for the run, which kicks off in Detroit, Michigan on August 23 and wraps up in San Francisco, California on September 12.

In addition to ‘Morning View’, Incubus’ setlist will include “hits” from throughout their catalogue.

See full dates and details below. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (February 9) at 10am local time – find them here.

Incubus 2024 ‘Morning View’ tour dates with Coheed & Cambria are:

AUGUST

23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

24 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

29 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

SEPTEMBER

3 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

6 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

9 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

The tour’s announcement comes alongside a new release date for ‘Morning View XXIII’ – a full re-recording of the album that was announced last year and is now slated for release in May.

Last year, Incubus celebrated ‘Morning View’ by performing the album in full during an anniversary concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which featured a surprise appearance from Lizzo. Earlier, in 2021, the band returned to the Malibu beach house where it was written and recorded for a livestream concert where they performed it in its entirety.

“Roughly 23 years ago we rented a house at the sea to do an art experiment,” Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd said in statement.

“The novel and expansive environment combined with a healthy dose of momentum helped us find that ever sought after flow state, and the songs that became known as Morning View have since become indelible and deeply important parts of our lives,” Boyd said.

“This album helped propel our little art experiment called Incubus into a way of life and here we are today, some 23 years later, about to introduce a new/next phase of its existence.”

Incubus’ most recent studio album was ‘8’ back in 2017. Coheed and Cambria last released an album in 2022: ‘Vaxis – Act II: A Window of the Waking Mind’.