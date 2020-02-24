Incubus to play ‘Make Yourself’ in full at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Incubus will return to the UK in June, where they’ll play ‘Make Yourself’ in full across two nights at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The US rock band, led by singer Brandon Boyd, will play the seminal 1999 record at the venue on June 8 and June 9.

It follows other newly announced shows in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow where they are expected to play a career spanning set. Check out those dates in full below. Tickets go on sale at 10am on February 28.

JUNE 2020

04 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

05 MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

06 GLASGOW O2 Academy Glasgow

08 LONDON Royal Albert Hall

09 LONDON Royal Albert Hall

The band, who are set to release the ‘Trust Fall (Side B)’ EP in April, also recently unveiled new single ‘Our Love’, ahead of hitting the road for a US tour.

Sharing a throwback photograph of himself and the band’s lead guitarist Mike Einziger to announce the single, Boyd wrote: “New @incubusofficial single ‘Our Love’ is going to be available for your listening pleasures on January 17th. Happy #2020 everybody! Mike, what’s up wit dem bedroom eyes?”

Last summer, Incubus caused a bit of a divide amongst their fans after asking them to name their favourite album from the band’s back catalogue.

The last Incubus album, released April 2017, was aptly titled ‘8’ and led by the single ‘Nimble Bastard’. They are thought to be finishing up work on its follow-up.