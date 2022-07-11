Independent Label Market announces Music Declares Emergency stage for this weekend’s event

The Independent Label Market returns to London this Saturday (July 16) and has announced a partnership with Music Declares Emergency.

The climate change charity will host the ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ stage with acoustic performances, while they will also have their own stall at the event in Coal Drops Yard, Kings Cross.

According to the ILM, the organisation will be making an announcement on Wednesday (July 13) regarding “a special collaboration and very unique offering on the day.”

Other climate-focused happenings on the day include a stall from The AIM Climate Action Group, where, according to a press release, “labels and creatives can find out what support is available to run their business and release music in a more eco-friendly way.”

Find all the details on this weekend’s Independent Label Market below.

Last month, Festival Republic – the music promotor behind Reading & Leeds, Latitude and more – teamed up with Music Declares Emergency in an effort to bring renewable power to UK festival sites.

The project aims to drive grid connections to festivals nationwide and begin the transition of the UK outdoor live sector to grid power, per a press release. It will ultimately reduce carbon emissions for the sector in relation to temporary power generation. Funded by Festival Republic, the collaboration falls under the ongoing No Music On A Dead Planet climate campaign which has previously won support from the likes of Billie Eilish, Foals and Brian Eno.