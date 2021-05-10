Independent Label Market to mark 10th anniversary by returning to London this summer

Independent Label Market has announced that it will mark its 10th anniversary by returning to London this summer.
Started at Soho’s Berwick Street market in 2011, ILM has hosted 68 events all over the world and has partnered with more than 600 independent record labels throughout the UK as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York, LA and elsewhere.
The 2021 ILM summer event will take place on July 10 at London’s Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. Labels taking part include 4AD, Rough Trade, Bella Union, Late Night Tales, Cherry Red, Fierce Panda, Heavenly Recordings, Memphis Industries, Erased Tapes, Partisan, Upset The Rhythm, Gare du Nord, and many more – see the full list below.
The event, which will be soundtracked by ILM-curated DJ sets from artists and labels taking part on the day, will feature market stalls offering limited editions, vinyl rarities and test pressings as well as exclusive label and band merchandise.
ILM has partnered with Dice and London Brewers’ Market to offer a 10 per cent discount on drinks at the event.
❗ TO ALL UK-BASED INDIE LABELS ❗ We are coming back to London … Fill this form now for more info 📝 https://t.co/NfyQRPDhKi pic.twitter.com/1rlkhUQsSN
— Indie Label Market (@IndieLabelMkt) April 29, 2021
“When we came up with the idea for an indie label market, we never imagined doing a second one, let alone another 10 years of events,” said ILM co-founder Joe Daniel. “The idea back in 2011 was to bring together our favourite labels to celebrate a particular kind of creativity and passion that you only find in the independent sector.
“The fact that we are here 10 years later is a huge credit to the community of labels who consistently find new and exciting ways to grow and adapt in a fast changing industry. We love the camaraderie and their tireless commitment to presenting the most envelope-pushing music around.”
Music Declares Emergency will return to ILM to raise awareness and share their expertise with labels, artists and fans about meeting the challenges of the climate crisis.
See the first list of labels and partners announced for ILM Summer 2021 Market below:
4AD
51-53
ACC Art Books
Apron
Bella Union
BBE
Big Scary Monsters
Blitzcat
Brownswood
Bureau B
Burning Witches
Caught by the River
Cherry Red
Les Disques Du Crépuscule
Delusions of Grandeur
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Drag City, Inc.
Dynamite Cuts
Earth
East London Printmakers
Erased Tapes
Factory Benelux
Far Out
Fierce Panda
Fire
Freerange
Full Time Hobby
Gare du Nord
Heavenly
Hyperdub
House Anxiety
Jazzman
Late Night Tales
LEX
Matador
Memphis Industries
Music Declares Emergency
Moshi
Mukatsuku
One Little Independent
Partisan
Rivertones
Rough Trade
SA Recordings
Scratchy
Slowdance
Slowfoot
Sonic Cathedral
Speedy Wunderground
Sunday Best
Tapete
Tiergarten
untitled (recs)
Upset The Rhythm
Vintage League Music
Whities/ad93
WOLF
Meanwhile, Dry Cleaning have covered Grimes’ 2012 track, ‘Oblivion’, for the third instalment of 4AD’s ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ 40th-anniversary compilation release.
Side three of the record dropped on March 24 and includes four covers of songs originally performed by artists signed to 4AD.