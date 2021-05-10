Independent Label Market to mark 10th anniversary by returning to London this summer

Independent Label Market has announced that it will mark its 10th anniversary by returning to London this summer.

Started at Soho’s Berwick Street market in 2011, ILM has hosted 68 events all over the world and has partnered with more than 600 independent record labels throughout the UK as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, LA, Toronto, New York, LA and elsewhere.

The 2021 ILM summer event will take place on July 10 at London’s Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross. Labels taking part include 4AD, Rough Trade, Bella Union, Late Night Tales, Cherry Red, Fierce Panda, Heavenly Recordings, Memphis Industries, Erased Tapes, Partisan, Upset The Rhythm, Gare du Nord, and many more – see the full list below.

The event, which will be soundtracked by ILM-curated DJ sets from artists and labels taking part on the day, will feature market stalls offering limited editions, vinyl rarities and test pressings as well as exclusive label and band merchandise.

ILM has partnered with Dice and London Brewers’ Market to offer a 10 per cent discount on drinks at the event.

❗ TO ALL UK-BASED INDIE LABELS ❗ We are coming back to London … Fill this form now for more info 📝 https://t.co/NfyQRPDhKi pic.twitter.com/1rlkhUQsSN — Indie Label Market (@IndieLabelMkt) April 29, 2021

“When we came up with the idea for an indie label market, we never imagined doing a second one, let alone another 10 years of events,” said ILM co-founder Joe Daniel. “The idea back in 2011 was to bring together our favourite labels to celebrate a particular kind of creativity and passion that you only find in the independent sector.

“The fact that we are here 10 years later is a huge credit to the community of labels who consistently find new and exciting ways to grow and adapt in a fast changing industry. We love the camaraderie and their tireless commitment to presenting the most envelope-pushing music around.”

Music Declares Emergency will return to ILM to raise awareness and share their expertise with labels, artists and fans about meeting the challenges of the climate crisis.

See the first list of labels and partners announced for ILM Summer 2021 Market below:

4AD

51-53

ACC Art Books

Apron

Bella Union

BBE

Big Scary Monsters

Blitzcat

Brownswood

Bureau B

Burning Witches

Caught by the River

Cherry Red

Les Disques Du Crépuscule

Delusions of Grandeur

Deptford Northern Soul Club

Drag City, Inc.

Dynamite Cuts

Earth

East London Printmakers

Erased Tapes

Factory Benelux

Far Out

Fierce Panda

Fire

Freerange

Full Time Hobby

Gare du Nord

Heavenly

Hyperdub

House Anxiety

Jazzman

Late Night Tales

LEX

Matador

Memphis Industries

Music Declares Emergency

Moshi

Mukatsuku

One Little Independent

Partisan

Rivertones

Rough Trade

SA Recordings

Scratchy

Slowdance

Slowfoot

Sonic Cathedral

Speedy Wunderground

Sunday Best

Tapete

Tiergarten

untitled (recs)

Upset The Rhythm

Vintage League Music

Whities/ad93

WOLF

Meanwhile, Dry Cleaning have covered Grimes’ 2012 track, ‘Oblivion’, for the third instalment of 4AD’s ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’ 40th-anniversary compilation release.

Side three of the record dropped on March 24 and includes four covers of songs originally performed by artists signed to 4AD.