Twin Atlantic and Frank Turner to help celebrate Independent Venue Week 2020

Independent Venue Week 2020 will launch on January 27, with a host of artists — including Twin Atlantic and Frank Turner — set to take part to help celebrate the event.

IVW is returning for its seventh consecutive year in 2020, and will run from January 27 to February 2. Anna Calvi was appointed as an ambassador for the event back in November.

Over 230 UK venues are taking part in IVW 2020, which aims to “champion the venue’s importance to the nation’s culture and identity through those that own, work and play in them”.

Advertisement

The BBC 6 Music Homecoming Tour with Steve Lamacq will run from January 27 to 31, with Lamacq taking his BBC Radio 6 Music show to five UK cities — Newcastle, Sheffield, Cardiff, Exeter and London — and welcoming the likes of Self Esteem and Gruff Rhys, as well as Turner and Calvi, as special guests.

Calvi will give “an incredibly intimate performance” at The Windmill Brixton in London on January 31 to conclude the Lamacq tour.

As well as the Lamacq tour, Twin Atlantic are among the huge number of artists who will be performing special live shows during IVW 2020 to further celebrate the event, with over 800 gigs taking place in the UK throughout the week.

A documentary, The Long And Winding Road, will also premiere on January 21 to celebrate IVW. Fronted by Radiohead‘s Philip Selway, the film will “celebrate and explore the eclectic, dynamic and magical world of independent music venues”.

Advertisement

IVW will also be releasing their second vinyl-only live album on January 24. The record features a collection of acts from 2019’s Independent Venue Week, including Cancer Bats, Pip Blom and Public Service Broadcasting.

Limited to only 250 units, the double gatefold, 180g record will be released by I like The Sound Of That and will only be available in UK stores.

You can find out more information about Independent Venue Week 2020 by heading here.

Twin Atlantic will take part in IVW during their upcoming tour to celebrate the release of their forthcoming new album ‘Power’.