Independent Venue Week announce full ‘Independents Day’ program

Independent Venue Week have announced the program of events for their second annual ‘Independents Day’.

The two-day event, which will be held entirely online this year from July 29-30, will specifically examine the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the music industry, particularly in terms of the grassroots live music community.

As well as assessing how independent venues, promoters and artists have fared during the pandemic, ‘Independents Day’ will also include panels on creating greater representation of minority groups at a grassroots level on and off stage, exploring what direct actions can come from the Black Lives Matter movement in grassroots venues, what venues can do beyond live music to sustain themselves and the various approaches to streaming given its new and vital role in keeping live music alive.

You can see the current program of events for Independent Venue Week’s ‘Independents Day’ 2020 below.

“Going ahead with Independents Day this year was something we spent a great deal of time deliberating,” IVW founder Sybil Bell said in a statement. “We wanted to tackle some of the biggest issues the grassroots live sector has ever faced and have some incredible contributors but it has been so important to build the program in a way that felt manageable for everyone.

“It’s such a fine balance this year between people wanting advice and expertise across so many areas and to share experiences of how they’ve coped but also being mindful of the screen fatigue everyone is facing. We have worked hard to balance the program and spread it over two days to give people more time to dip in and out of sessions. The event will be recorded and posted on our website for those that want to catch up later or revisit some of the discussions.”

Earlier this week, a committee of MPs said the government has been too slow to respond to the impact of coronavirus on live music and theatre.