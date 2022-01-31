Independent Venue Week launch Just Ask campaign to support disabled artists perform live

Independent Venue Week and Attitude Is Everything have launched their Just Ask campaign to help support disabled artists perform live.

Twenty promoters initially took part in a pilot of the project but today (January 31) Just Ask is being rolled out nationwide, with new guidance and open, monthly training programmes to help live promoters increase accessibility and enable Deaf, disabled and neurodivergent talent to flourish on the live circuit.

“Promoters at all levels of the industry are now invited to join Attitude is Everything’s Just Ask campaign and ensure that all artists (and their crew) are given the chance to share access requirements ahead of a performance, by asking this simple question: ‘Do your or any of your crew members have access requirements?’,” reads a statement from the charity.

In 2019, an Attitude is Everything survey found that 70% of artists had withheld details of a health condition or impairment due to being worried that doing so would cause problems and impact a relationship with a promoter, venue or festival. As a result, 2 in 3 have compromised their health or wellbeing to perform live.

IVW have confirmed that all promoters taking part in the 2023 event will be required to put the Just Ask steps into action.

Attitude is Everything’s Rich Legate said: “Just Ask is going to be a hugely positive and beneficial collaboration between promoters and artists, which will only enrich our live music landscape. We need to take the burden away from disabled artists to navigate the industry and show that they are expected and welcomed at all levels.”

“We are really pleased to be working with Attitude Is Everything on their Next Stage project (​​which works with the music industry to removes barriers for Deaf and disabled artists),” added Sybil Bell, founder of Independent Venue Week.

According to Next Stage ambassador and artist Ruth Lyon, “Asking about access requirements for artists and crew should be as simple as asking for dietary requirements in riders and common practice. This will have a positive impact on artists and encourage a more inclusive atmosphere for everyone in the music industry.”

The ninth consecutive edition of IVW will take place across over 210 independent UK venues between Monday (January 31) and Sunday, February 6. It’ll host more than 485 performances, including live gigs, comedy shows, Q&A sessions, films and documentaries.

You can find the full schedule and ticket details for Independent Venue Week 2022 here.