Independent Venue Week name Jordan Adetunji as 2021 ambassador for Northern Ireland

Jordan Adetunji has been announced as the Northern Ireland ambassador for Independent Venue Week 2021.

Last month saw Arlo Parks announced as the England ambassador for the eighth edition of the annual seven-day celebration of independent music venues around the UK (taking place from January 25 to 31), before Super Furry Animals’ legend Gruff Rhys was confirmed yesterday to be representing Wales.

Now, rising Belfast alternative hip-hop artist and songwriter Jordan Adetunji has been added to the list of IVW champions.

”I am delighted to have been chosen as the ambassador for Northern Ireland during Independent Venue Week 2021,” he said. “Independent venues play a vital role in creating economic opportunities, while at the same time showcasing and promoting the works of many local artists like myself.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together venues, artists, events operators, and the public – especially in these challenging times – to highlight the importance of independent venues.”

Ambassadors for the rest of the UK will be announced in the coming days, along with more details of what the programme will involve. Visit the IVW website for more information.

The initiative, which invites a host of exciting artists to play exclusive shows up and down the country in celebration of independent venues and their communities, provides a huge spotlight on the grassroots ecosystem within the live music sector.

So far this year 64 venues from 37 different villages, towns and cities – 82% of which are located outside of London – have signed up to take part in IVW.

A spokesperson added: “As we step into 2021, it is clear we are a long way from any kind of opportunity to safely enjoy live music in grassroots music venues and the health and well-being of our whole community is our priority.

“IVW is responding by adapting the way shows are available across the week with a range of digital events. From ‘In Conversations’ with artists, labels, promoters, gig goers and other industry organisations to album listening parties, pre-recorded live streams, comedy and quizzes.”

Last month, Anna Calvi, Sleaford Mods and more appeared on a new live album which has been released by the organisers behind Independent Venue Week. The nine-track vinyl-only album was recorded at various independent venues across the country.

‘Independent Venue Week LIVE 2020’ is available to buy from the Independent Venue Week website as well as a number of independent record stores across the country.