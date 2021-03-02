India Jordan announces new EP ‘Watch Out!’ and shares uplifting single ‘And Groove’

India Jordan has announced their new EP ‘Watch Out!’ – you can hear the record’s first track ‘And Groove’ below.

Following their break-out success last year with the acclaimed ‘For You’ EP, the Doncaster-born, London-based Jordan has now signed to Ninja Tune.

‘Watch Out!’ is Jordan’s first release on Ninja Tune, with the five-track EP set to arrive on May 7.

Jordan has described the forthcoming record as being “a homage to both physical and conceptual movement”, with the title of the EP being “a bit of a tongue-in-cheek reference to cycling in London”.

“‘And Groove’ was made in peak Lockdown #1 and is reminiscent of a train journey – repetitive and rhythmic movement that goes on and on (and groove!)” Jordan added, saying that their main source of influence shifted last year from cross-country and international travel to head-clearing bike rides and walks around London during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

You can hear India Jordan’s new track ‘And Groove’ above, and see the tracklist for the ‘Watch Out!’ EP below.

1. Only Said Enough

2. Watch Out!

3. You Can’t Expect The Cars To Stop If You Haven’t Pressed The Button

4. Feierabend

5. And Groove

Jordan is planning to celebrate the release of ‘Watch Out!’ by headlining a socially distanced show at Colour Factory in London on May 22.

Jordan is one of the contributors on the forthcoming remix album of Caribou’s ‘Suddenly’, which is set for release next week.

The new remix album also features the likes of Four Tet, Floating Points, Logic1000 and many more.