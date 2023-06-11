Indiana man arrested for stalking and harassing Taylor Swift

A man from Indiana has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift.

Mitchell Taebel, 36, was arrested on June 2 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy, intimidation and harassment after making numerous attempts to contact Swift at home and through social media.

According to an affidavit obtained by CNN, Taebel allegedly sent Swift a voice message via Instagram on March 29 saying he “would happily wear a bomb if he cannot be with his soul mate.”

Further messages were also allegedly sent to Swift’s father, in which Taebel claimed he was Swift’s “soulmate” and dancers on her Eras Tour, threatening them if there was a “sexual performance of [‘Midnights’ track] ‘Vigilante Shit.”

Prior to Swift’s Eras Tour weekend shows in Nashville in May, Taebel allegedly travelled from Long Beach to the singer’s Nashville penthouse, sneaking into the apartment building through an unsecured door.

He was said to have been confronted by Swift’s security team who called Nashville police, but he vacated the property before officers arrived.

Taebel was then allegedly put on a “security threat” list to prevent him from purchasing tickets for Swift’s Nashville concerts. But he is believed to have managed to buy tickets through a third-party platform and security inside the Nissan Stadium recognised him and removed him from the venue.

A temporary restraining order was issued against Taebel on May 13 but it is alleged that shortly after he violated the order by continuing to send Swift messages and post videos through social media, including one where he said his “dying wish is that anyone who had anything to do with them not meeting should be executed.”

He was subsequently arrested by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office on June 2 with bail set at $15,000 (£11,932).

After pleading not guilty and being found competent to stand trial, Taebel’s next court hearing is set for July 27.

