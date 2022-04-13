Indie music continues to surge with fourth year of growth

Analysis from the BPI – the UK association of independent and major record labels – has shown that independently released music has had its fourth consecutive year of growth.

The new figures were released via the the BPI All About The Music 2022 yearbook today (April 13). The publication is distributed free to BPI members but can also be purchased and viewed here.

Figures reveal that the collective share of music consumption from independent labels including Dirty Hit, Partisan and PIAS was now at 26.9 per cent, up from 25.9 per cent in 2020 and 22.1 per cent in 2017.

Indie label shares of artist album sales also grew in two years across every format, from 30.4 per cent in 2019 to 34.2 per cent in 2021. Music released on independent labels on vinyl now account for four in 10 (39.5 per cent) of record purchases.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said in a statement: “The UK has an enviable independent music scene, and enhances choice and variety to new and existing British talent.

“This continued growth demonstrates that indie labels and artists are thriving in the age of music streaming, and are particularly succeeding in the vinyl revival. We’re delighted to see the indie sector going from strength to strength, contributing to the growth of the UK music industry as a whole.”

The figures also revealed that 60 independent albums charted in 2021, compared to 52 the previous year. These included Number One albums from artists including Wolf Alice, Mogwai, KSI and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Classic albums including Arctic Monkeys’ 2013 release ‘AM’ was the biggest-selling indie album of 2021, while Adele’s ’21’ and ’25’ also enjoyed a boost in sales.

The trend also appears to be continuing in 2022 as a result of Number One albums from The Wombats and Don Broco.