Indie supergroup dropped from gig after criticising Amazon boss via Le Tigre cover

Indie supergroup Who Is She? were set to play a trio of shows at the Climate Pledge Arena but were uninvited after criticising Amazon boss Jeff Bezos during the first.

On Wednesday (January 25) Who Is She?, which features Tacocat’s Bree McKenna, Chastity Belt’s Julia Shapiro alongside Lisa Prank, played at the Climate Pledge Arena during an ice hockey match between local team Seattle Kraken and visitors Vancouver Canucks. They were set to return as the house band on Friday and Saturday as well.

However on Friday morning, Who Is She? announced on Twitter that “in an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games.”

Advertisement

They didn’t give a reason for being dropped, but did say they were “glad we got to play our take on this Le Tigre song” during their first performance at the venue, which is sponsored by Amazon.

The band then shared footage of their reworked take on Le Tigre’s 1999 track ‘My My Metrocard’. Renamed ‘My My Orca Card’, Who Is She?’s version of the track features the lyrics “Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos, he’s such, a total jerk. Shut down, all the bookstores. Billionaires do not work”

In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games. Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/AfX4tfwvm3 — Who is She? (@whoissheband) January 27, 2023

“We had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken,” added Who Is She?

“I want 22 year old Le Tigre songs to be politically irrelevant,” McKenna wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

In a statement shared with Stereogum, Who Is She? claim they were fired from being the house band at the Climate Pledge Arena after Kraken told them “leadership decided you’re not a good fit for hockey”.

Their label Father/Daughter records has teased a vinyl release of the Le Tigre cover though.

stay tuned 🙂 — Father/Daughter Records (@fatherdaughter) January 28, 2023

Last year, Dolly Parton was awarded $100million (£84.8m) by Jeff Bezos to put towards charitable causes after the Amazon founder revealed plans to give away most of his fortune.

Earlier this week, Le Tigre announced details of their first UK and European tour dates in nearly two decades after the Kathleen Hanna-led band reunited for their first show in a decade last year. Get tickets here.