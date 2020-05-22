Indie supergroup Muzz share lockdown performance of new track ‘Trinidad’

The indie supergroup Muzz have shared a lockdown performance of an as-yet-unreleased track called ‘Trinidad’.

The band, which features Interpol’s Paul Banks, Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman, and The Walkmen’s former drummer Matt Barrick, was unveiled in March. Barrick was also a member of Jonathan Fire*Eater, as well as Fleet Foxes’ touring band.

After releasing a handful of singles, the group have now shared a live video for an acoustic version of ‘Trinidad’, recorded in their individual lockdown environments. Banks is seen walking around a green space that boasts an unlit neon sign that reads: “There will be no miracles here.”

Kaufman and Barrick, meanwhile, appear from their roof and bedroom respectively. Watch the video below.

Muzz are set to release their self-titled debut album on June 6 via Matador. Speaking to NME earlier this year, Banks said the record’s lyrics “make up “more a compilation of vignettes than a cohesive whole”, but seem to deal with “musings on mental health in general”.

“There’s a lot on there about depression, coming through depression, and the impact of problems of mental health on a life,” he said. “That can manifest itself in different ways and to different degrees, and I guess the record touches on the thread of self-analysis.”

‘Trinidad’ follows the release of a similar lockdown performance video for ‘Bad Feeling’, which was the first song to be released by the band. Since then, they have also shared the tracks ‘Broken Tambourine’ and ‘Red Western Sky’.