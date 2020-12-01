Indie supergroup Muzz to cover Bob Dylan and Tracy Chapman on new EP

Muzz have announced details of new EP ‘Covers’ – which will see the supergroup putting their own spin on classics by Arthur Russell, Bob Dylan, Tracy Chapman and Mazzy Star.

The latest release comes after the three-piece — consisting of Interpol‘s Paul Banks, producer Josh Kaufman and The Walkmen‘s Matt Barrick — released their self-titled debut album on June 5.

The new EP is set for release on December 9 and will see the band putting their own spin on Arthur Russell favourite ‘Nobody Wants A Lonely Heart’, as well as Bob Dylan’s ‘Girl From The North Country’ and Mazzy Star’s ‘Fade Into You’.

Advertisement

Tracy Chapman’s ‘For You’, meanwhile, is said to be “punctuated by fluttering guitar runs, cinematic pads, and Banks’ soulful delivery”, according to an official release.

It comes after Muzz recently announced Muzz – Live in Kingston, NY, the band’s first-ever world exclusive live performance. The livestream event will take place this Friday (December 4) at 9pm GMT, commencing with a live Q&A with the three members.

Speaking to NME back in April about Muzz’s long term-plans, the band said that they had formulated some “super fun” plans to play live with some “great friends” joining them on the road once the global coronavirus crisis ends.

“For now, I feel good about releasing music right now because people could really use some new entertainment,” Banks said. “It feels like doing one’s job as an artist is a good thing to contribute. Just giving the world some new tunes.”

Advertisement

In a four-star review of their debut album, NME wrote: “With waltzing psychedelia and a sense of widescreen adventure, this a surprising album from that unlikeliest of things: a great indie super-group.”