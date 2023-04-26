INFINITE’s Lee Sung-jong announces 2023 Europe ‘The One’ showcase tour

Lee Sung-jong of K-pop boyband INFINITE has announced his 2023 Europe showcase tour.

The K-pop idol recently revealed that he’s set to go on a six-show tour of Europe this year. The showcase tour will kick off at the Conway in London on June 23, followed by stops in Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin throughout the rest of the month.

Lee Sung-jong’s tour will then continue into July for its final two shows, in Warsaw and Budapest on the 1st and 2nd of the month.

According to a tweet from Lee’s official Twitter account, tickets for his ‘The One’ tour will go on sale April 28 at 12pm GMT. More information about the tour will be announced in the coming days.

The dates for Lee Sung-jong’s 2023 Europe ‘The One’ showcase tour are:

JUNE

23: London, United Kingdom, Conway

24: Paris, France, Mains d’Œuvres

25: Amsterdam, Netherlands, Q Factory

30: Berlin, Germany, SO36

JULY

01: Warsaw, Poland, Progresja

02: Budapest, Hungry, Analog Music Hall

Last October, Lee’s INFINITE bandmate Nam Woo-hyun became the final member of the boyband to leave Woollim Entertainment. In a statement Nam called the long-time agency his “second home” and thanked the label for the “last 14 years”.

INFINITE originally debuted in 2010. The boyband’s original contracts first expired in 2017, following which member Hoya left both Woollim and the group, although the other members would renew their contracts with the agency.

However, the remaining members of INFINITE would go on to leave Woollim Entertainment between 2019 to 2022, though all of them have stated that they would continue to be a part of INFINITE. The boyband’s last release was their 2019 single ‘Clock’.