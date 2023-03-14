Influential UK hardcore and garage DJ Jason Kaye has died aged 54, with tributes pouring in from across the dance world.

Kaye performed under the Ordinary People moniker and was a member of the Top Buzz trio.

No cause of death or official statement from family has been shared yet, but many tributes have been shared online by fellow DJs and fans.

Doc Scott led tributes, tweeting: “Rest easy Jason Kaye, I don’t really know what to say apart from this one has really upset me, if you went to raves back in the day you were a fan of Top Buzz, including myself, it was an honour to share the stage with you, I’m truly gutted.”

DJ Logan Sama added: “Rest in peace Jason Kaye. He did so much for others and was an absolute gent to me. Responsible for so many legendary projects across multiple genres of music. Shared his platform with so many musicians to launch themselves to success. Tragic loss.”

Kaye – born born Jason Kyriakides – emerged as one third of hardcore trio Top Buzz in the late 1980s, working with the band through the early ’90s, when he also released jungle records under the names New Jack Pimps and Van Kleef.

In the 1990s, Kaye then formed Ordinary People alongside Chris McFarlane, Russell Tait and Steve Gurley as well as founding his own UK garage label, Social Circles.

Others to pay tribute to him include Ray Keith, who wrote: “ITS WITH A HEAVY HEART MY GODD BEDRIN RIP JASON KAYE HAS GONE I CANT QUITE PROCESS ALL OF THIS MY THOUGHTS GO OUT TO MAD P AND MICHEAL ORIGINAL TOP BUZZ I GREW UP WIV THESE GUYS SENDING LOVE LIGHT AND GUIDANCE TO FANS AND CLOSE FAMILY AND FRIENDS WE ARE SIMPLY DEVESTATED.”

So Solid Crew‘s Romeo also paid tribute, telling the story on Instagram of how Kaye gave him his first opportunity by handing him the mic in a King’s Cross club in 1996.

“That night Mc Romeo was born,” he wrote, adding of Kaye: “He simply gave me an opportunity, When he didn’t have to. that 1 opportunity led to a world wind of life experiences. & without him giving me that 1 chance in that 1 moment in time. Things would be so different now.

“Every time we crossed paths through out the years I couldn’t resist thanking him & paying homage. I reminded him every time we met without fail as I was always truly humbled in his presence. I would literally light up inside every time he said “I’m Proud of you Ro”.”